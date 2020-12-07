Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brothers from Jharkhand killed in brawl over money; one held

It seems they got into a quarrel over some financial dealings and Baski attacked the siblings while they were asleep, police said.The incident came to light when a woman, who was also injured, informed the neighbours and the police, along with the locals, apprehended the accused.

PTI | Idukki | Updated: 07-12-2020 22:21 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 22:21 IST
Brothers from Jharkhand killed in brawl over money; one held

Idukki (Kerala), Dec 7 (PTI): A migrant labourer was arrested on Monday for allegedly hacking to death two co- workers after an altercation over a financial matter, police said here. Sanjay Baski (30) killed Shuklal Marandi (43) and Jamesh Morandi (32), both brothers, while they were asleep.

All the three were from Jharkhand A woman was injured in the attack, police said. "The victims are siblings. The victims and the accused got drunk on Sunday and reached their dwelling place near here. It seems they got into a quarrel over some financial dealings and Baski attacked the siblings while they were asleep," police said.

The incident came to light when a woman, who was also injured, informed the neighbours and the police, along with the locals, apprehended the accused. Kattapana Deputy Superintendent of Police N C Rajmohan got injured while apprehending the accused.

TRENDING

Great Conjunction of Jupiter-Saturn to dazzle skygazers on Dec 21

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

Google removes some IAC browser extensions for 'policy violations'

Health News Roundup: Pfizer seeks emergency approval for COVID-19 vaccine; Most of California to be under stay-at-home orders and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

Medium danger avalanche warning issued for higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir

As winter has set in, the disaster management authority of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday issued a medium danger avalanche warning for several parts of the state. According to a notice issued by the Disaster Management Authority of J-Ks govern...

Ghana votes as candidates offer routes out of economic crisis

Ghanaians voted on Monday in what is expected to be a close race between President Nana Akufo-Addo and his main rival John Mahama, who are offering competing plans to end an economic crisis. Eyes are on the West African powerhouse to see if...

MP: Woman dead, two critical as fire breaks out in house

A woman was charred to death and her husband and his colleague sustained serious burns on Monday night when their house caught fire near Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh, police said. The blaze erupted at the servant quarters of the state governmen...

Farmers' protest: Parkash Singh Badal seeks PM's personal intervention in finding solution

Former Punjab Chief Minister and Shiromani Akali Dal SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal on Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his personal intervention in reaching a solution to get the stalemate broken. This comes ahead of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020