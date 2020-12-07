Delhi HC directs DUSIB to improve facilities at night shelters

The Delhi High Court on Monday directed Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) to take all remedial steps at the earliest and consider the suggestions for improving the facilities available in the night shelters as winter has set in early in Delhi this year. "In view of the fact that winter has set in early in Delhi this year, DUSIB is directed to take all remedial steps at the earliest and file a fresh status report within two weeks with a copy to learned counsel for Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA) to examine the said status report and undertake a fresh inspection of the night shelters run by DUSIB and file a fresh status report," a division bench of Justice Hima Kohli and Justice Subramonium Prasad said.

"DUSIB shall also take account of the suggestions made by the petitioner in the additional affidavit for improving the facilities available in the night shelters, as far as is possible," the bench stated. The court's direction came after taking note of a report filed by DSLSA with regard to deficiencies noticed in the night shelters.

DSLSA has stated that during the independent recce of the night shelters undertaken by the DSLSA and on interacting with several persons who are reluctant to stay at the night shelters, certain issues were noticed. Advocate Anuj Chaturvedi, counsel for DUSIB, informed the court that work is under-way for implementing the Winter Action plan.

The court also asked Delhi Government to file an affidavit clarifying as to whether the dry ration is being provided to non-PDS beneficiaries is a one-time measure as it runs contrary to the averments made by Delhi government in the status report wherein it is stated that Delhi government is continuously providing ration to all those who have registered themselves on the Janta Samvad Ration Portal under the Mukhya Mantri Corona Sahayta Yojana. The court direction came after it was highlighted by Senior Advocate Sanjay Parikh, appearing for petitioner Delhi Rozi Roti Adhikar Abhiyan.

The court listed the matter for January 7, 2021. In the status report filed by the Delhi Government, it has been stated that the provision of dry ration to families covered under the non-PDS beneficiary scheme was contemplated as a one-time relief, initiated to address the food needs of the people during the nationwide lockdown and that dry ration/food relief under the scheme of Janta Samvad Portal is still open and e-coupons are being issued to applicants online. Helpdesks are also in place at the designated distribution centres for distribution of dry ration.

The court was hearing Delhi Rozi Roti Adhikar Abhiyan petition seeking resumption of the Chief Minister Corona Assistance Scheme for providing dry ration to the underprivileged persons in the national capital. Besides the resumption of the Corona Assistance Scheme, the organisation had also sought to continue kiosks and helpdesk set up to meet the grievances of the people who are not yet registered under the Public Distribution Scheme and setting up hunger relief centres for the people who did not have a ration card.

The application has been moved in the ongoing petition alleging widespread violations in the implementation of the National Food Security Act and other food distribution issues. (ANI)