Left Menu
Development News Edition

Srinagar district admin has prepared micro plan for COVID vaccination: Official spokesperson

With over 12,000 vaccine shots a day at 100 shots per vaccine site, the entire vaccination process in Srinagar is targeted for completion within three to four months, the spokesperson said.The micro plan is part of the advance planning being made in Jammu and Kashmir to ensure smooth and time-bound distribution and provision of COVID-19 vaccine when it is available, he said.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 08-12-2020 00:28 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 00:28 IST
Srinagar district admin has prepared micro plan for COVID vaccination: Official spokesperson

The Srinagar district administration has prepared a micro plan for COVID-19 vaccination under which the entire population of the district will be vaccinated within four months, an official spokesperson said here on Monday. The plan, prepared in consultation with the District Taskforce Committee Srinagar, has been submitted to the union territory government ahead of the expected vaccine roll out, he said. "With over 12,000 vaccine shots a day at 100 shots per vaccine site, the entire vaccination process in Srinagar is targeted for completion within three to four months," the spokesperson said.

The micro plan is part of the advance planning being made in Jammu and Kashmir to ensure smooth and time-bound distribution and provision of COVID-19 vaccine when it is available, he said. It covers all aspects from collection and storage of the vaccine to distribution and inoculation.

The COVID-19 vaccine, when it is available, will be collected and stored at 50 cold chain points or CCPs located in areas spread across Srinagar, the spokesperson said. From CCPs, the COVID-19 vaccine will be transported in vaccine carriers to 123 sites identified as points of inoculation where vaccination will be administered to people as per a separate plan based on a database of prioritised groups of beneficiaries being compiled, he said. A detailed micro plan covering all aspects of vaccination process has been prepared for smooth and time-bound COVID-19 vaccination in the district, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Shahid Iqbal Choudhary said, adding that the plan has been submitted to the union territory government.

Choudhary, who is also the Chairman of the District Taskforce Committee Srinagar, said the plan also includes details of logistics requirements. He said the idea is to ensure a well-prepared and hassle-free vaccination programme in the district. The Jammu and Kashmir administration has begun advance planning for COVID-19 vaccination which is set for a rollout soon, the spokesperson said.

TRENDING

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

US STOCKS-Nasdaq hits record high as big tech leads; energy stocks battered

India's Serum Institute seeks emergency use nod for AstraZeneca vaccine

Chrome OS 87 brings new wallpaper options, battery info of Bluetooth headphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID SCIENCE-Phone camera may replace labs in novel testing approach; virus mutations linked to COVID-19 severity

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.Phone cameras may replace lab equipment in COVID-19 testi...

Trump adviser Navarro violated law against political activity - federal watchdog

U.S. President Donald Trumps trade adviser Peter Navarro violated federal law on several occasions by engaging in political activity in his official capacity, the U.S. Office of Special Counsel said in a report sent to Trump on Monday.The f...

Man arrested for killing girlfriend's father in northeast Delhi

A 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killed his girlfriends father in northeast Delhis Sonia Vihar area after he refused his marriage proposal for his daughter, police said on Monday. The accused Suraj Kumar, a resident of Sonia Vih...

Romanian PM Orban resigns, his party hopes to stay in govt

Romanian prime minister Ludovic Orban resigned on Monday after his Liberal party lost Sundays parliamentary election, but his centrist camp appeared in pole position to form a coalition government against the victorious opposition leftists....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020