Left Menu
Development News Edition

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 8

Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines Johnson to go to Brussels in search of way out of Brexit stalemate https://on.ft.com/3lTOpAs UK gambling laws set for wide-ranging review https://on.ft.com/2VOydWu Output of Oxford-AstraZeneca doses held up https://on.ft.com/2IoPNxk Overview Prime Minister Boris Johnson will travel to Brussels for make-or-break talks on a UK-EU trade deal, with negotiations deadlocked and warnings that there was chance that they may fail.

Reuters | Updated: 08-12-2020 06:38 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 06:38 IST
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 8

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

Johnson to go to Brussels in search of way out of Brexit stalemate https://on.ft.com/3lTOpAs UK gambling laws set for wide-ranging review https://on.ft.com/2VOydWu

Output of Oxford-AstraZeneca doses held up https://on.ft.com/2IoPNxk Overview

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will travel to Brussels for make-or-break talks on a UK-EU trade deal, with negotiations deadlocked and warnings that there was chance that they may fail. The United Kingdom's gambling laws are set for a wide-ranging review, which will consider advertising bans and stake limits, in response to rise of online betting.

The UK government's vaccines task force acknowledged on Monday that just 4 million doses of the vaccine developed by Oxford university and AstraZeneca Plc would be delivered this year, imported from the Netherlands and Germany. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

TRENDING

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

US STOCKS-Nasdaq hits record high as big tech leads; energy stocks battered

India's Serum Institute seeks emergency use nod for AstraZeneca vaccine

Chrome OS 87 brings new wallpaper options, battery info of Bluetooth headphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China's Wang vows to uphold trade deal during Biden administration -U.S. business group

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi assured U.S. executives during a videoconference on Sunday that Beijing remained committed to the Phase 1 trade deal with the United States, the head of the US-China Business Council said. He definitely re-c...

Californians endure another lockdown as COVID-19 patients overwhelm hospitals

Most Californians faced heavy new restrictions on Monday aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19, while New Yorks governor threatened to ban indoor restaurant dining in New York City as the United States feared infections would continue sky...

(OFFICIAL)-Chadwick Boseman, Trump and pop group BTS dominate Twitter in 2020

The announcement of the death of Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman was the most shared on Twitter worldwide in 2020, and got the most likes of any Tweet ever, the social media platform said on Monday.The Aug. 28 post by Bosemans family sa...

Rains dampen bushfire on Australia's Fraser Island but danger not over

Heavy rains overnight have partly doused a large bushfire on a World Heritage-listed Australian island, but authorities warned on Tuesday the danger was not over with hot, dry and windy weather likely to re-fuel flames.The rainfall broke a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020