PM Modi brought agricultural reforms for farmers' welfare: Jaypal Reddy

ANI | Mahabubabad (Telangana) | Updated: 08-12-2020 08:33 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 08:33 IST
Jaypal Reddy, All India Farmers Alliance, South India convenor (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has introduced agricultural reforms for the good marketing and welfare of the farmers, according to Jaypal Reddy, All India Farmers Alliance, South India convenor. Reddy said on Monday: "Today framers need reforms in agriculture for which our Prime Minister brought three new agricultural reforms out of which the first one is Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce where a farmer can sell anywhere in India without any restrictions which were not there previously."

"Today the farmers are confused even though Mandis and MSPs are continuing. Then what is the problem? The second one is contract farming where we have an agreement with the middlemen which is very safe for every farmer. And the third one is the Essential Commodity Act which is very safe for consumers," Reddy added. Reddy was speaking about the three new agricultural laws by the central government after they were passed in September in the monsoon session of Parliament. Farmers are protesting demanding a repeal of the three laws-- The Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

