Regular deployment at Kejriwal's residence, it's for his security, says Delhi Police

The police deployment outside Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence is the regular deployment for his security, said a Delhi Police official on Tuesday. This comes hours after the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi had claimed that Kejriwal had been put under house arrest on Tuesday, a day after he visited farmers protesting at the Singhu border.

"The deployment which is being seen outside the residence of Chief Minister Kejriwal is the regular deployment for the security of the CM. We are coordinating with the CM's residence. Anyone whom they say they want to allow inside, we will allow," Anto Alphonse, DCP North, Delhi Police told media. Earlier in the day, Satish Golcha Special CP said there's absolutely no restriction whatsoever on the movement of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

"These claims are totally baseless and unfounded. There's absolutely no restriction whatsoever. CM has been meeting his usual engagements and has been moving out of his residence. There's adequate security in the area to maintain peace and to prevent the untoward incident," Golcha told media. Meanwhile, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia who was standing outside Kejriwal's residence said, "Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal denied permission to convert stadiums into temporary jails for protesting farmers. Now, the public is not being allowed to meet him. Does this mean he is under house arrest? Why are all these security personnel posted here?"

AAP had claimed that Kejriwal had been put under house arrest on Tuesday, a day after he visited the farmers protesting at the Singhu border. "BJP's Delhi Police has put CM Kejriwal under house arrest ever since he visited farmers yesterday. No one has been permitted to leave or enter his residence," said the Aam Aadmi Party in a tweet. (ANI)