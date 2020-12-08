Left Menu
Development News Edition

Regular deployment at Kejriwal's residence, it's for his security, says Delhi Police

The police deployment outside Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence is the regular deployment for his security, said a Delhi Police official on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2020 16:56 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 16:56 IST
Regular deployment at Kejriwal's residence, it's for his security, says Delhi Police
Anto Alphonse, DCP North, Delhi Police speaking to media on Tuesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The police deployment outside Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence is the regular deployment for his security, said a Delhi Police official on Tuesday. This comes hours after the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi had claimed that Kejriwal had been put under house arrest on Tuesday, a day after he visited farmers protesting at the Singhu border.

"The deployment which is being seen outside the residence of Chief Minister Kejriwal is the regular deployment for the security of the CM. We are coordinating with the CM's residence. Anyone whom they say they want to allow inside, we will allow," Anto Alphonse, DCP North, Delhi Police told media. Earlier in the day, Satish Golcha Special CP said there's absolutely no restriction whatsoever on the movement of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

"These claims are totally baseless and unfounded. There's absolutely no restriction whatsoever. CM has been meeting his usual engagements and has been moving out of his residence. There's adequate security in the area to maintain peace and to prevent the untoward incident," Golcha told media. Meanwhile, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia who was standing outside Kejriwal's residence said, "Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal denied permission to convert stadiums into temporary jails for protesting farmers. Now, the public is not being allowed to meet him. Does this mean he is under house arrest? Why are all these security personnel posted here?"

AAP had claimed that Kejriwal had been put under house arrest on Tuesday, a day after he visited the farmers protesting at the Singhu border. "BJP's Delhi Police has put CM Kejriwal under house arrest ever since he visited farmers yesterday. No one has been permitted to leave or enter his residence," said the Aam Aadmi Party in a tweet. (ANI)

TRENDING

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

US STOCKS-Nasdaq hits record high as big tech leads; energy stocks battered

India's Serum Institute seeks emergency use nod for AstraZeneca vaccine

Chrome OS 87 brings new wallpaper options, battery info of Bluetooth headphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Uzbekistan repatriates 98 people from Syrian camps

Uzbekistan brought home 25 women and 73 children on Tuesday from Syria where they had been staying at camps with other families of Islamic State fighters, the Tashkent government said. A government source said last month dozens of ethnic Uz...

Four held for selling LSD, ganja

Hyderabad, Dec 8 PTIFour people were on Tuesdayarrested by Excise Enforcement sleuths in two separate casesfrom different locations here on charge of selling high-endnarcotics-- lysergic acid diethylamide LSD besidesganjaThe sleuths kept vi...

Turkey calls on EU to act with common sense, says wants to improve ties

Turkey urged the European Union on Tuesday to use common sense to end a dispute over natural gas that has fanned territorial rows in the eastern Mediterranean and drawn a threat of sanctions from the blocs leaders.Speaking at a news confere...

RP Verma takes over as new member of HP staff selection commission

RP Verma was appointed the new member of the Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission HPSSC here on Tuesday. The chairman of the commission, Brigadier Satish Kumar Sharma, administered him oath of office and secrecy. Verma, a former engi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020