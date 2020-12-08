Left Menu
UK, Norway and Iceland sign trade continuity deal

Reuters | London | Updated: 08-12-2020 18:39 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 18:22 IST
UK, Norway and Iceland sign trade continuity deal
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Britain, Norway and Iceland have signed a trade continuity agreement as an interim before the countries complete negotiations over a comprehensive free trade agreement due to come into force in 2021, said the UK in a statement.

The agreement signed on Tuesday means that the majority of trade in goods between the countries will remain tariff-free. The trade in goods between Britain and Norway and Iceland was worth 20 billion pounds last year.

