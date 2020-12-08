Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kejriwal addresses AAP workers; says would have gone to support farmers if was not stopped

After hours of drama outside Kejriwals residence over him allegedly being put under house arrest by Delhi Police, the chief minister came outside and addressed the party members.If I was not stopped, I would have gone and supported the protesting farmers in their Bharat Bandh movement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2020 18:53 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 18:53 IST
Kejriwal addresses AAP workers; says would have gone to support farmers if was not stopped

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday addressed AAP members from his residence here and said he would have gone to support the protesting farmers in their Bharat Bandh movement if he was not stopped. After hours of drama outside Kejriwal's residence over him allegedly being put under house arrest by Delhi Police, the chief minister came outside and addressed the party members.

''If I was not stopped, I would have gone and supported the protesting farmers in their Bharat Bandh movement. I am glad that Bharat Bandh was a success. I prayed for the protesting farmers while sitting inside,'' Kejriwal said. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) earlier in the day alleged that the Delhi Police had put the chief minister under house arrest after he met protesting farmers at the Singhu border, a claim denied by the city police.

Joining the sit-in, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also said that he was not allowed to enter inside Kejriwal's residence. Later, Sisodia and some AAP members were allowed inside to meet Kejriwal shortly after which the party supremo addressed the party workers from his residence.

PTI UZM SRY.

TRENDING

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

US STOCKS-Nasdaq hits record high as big tech leads; energy stocks battered

India's Serum Institute seeks emergency use nod for AstraZeneca vaccine

Chrome OS 87 brings new wallpaper options, battery info of Bluetooth headphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Natarajan could be great for India heading into T20 World Cup: Kohli

Impressed by newcomer T Natarajans ability to deliver under pressure, India captain Virat Kohli on Tuesday said the seamer could be a great asset for the team heading into next years T20 World Cup. The 29-year-old from Tamil Nadu has been s...

Goswami seeks stay to probe by Mumbai police in TRP scam

Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami moved the Bombay High Court on Tuesday seeking a stay to further investigation by the Mumbai police in the alleged Television Rating Points TRP manipulation scam. The petition, filed by Goswami and ...

Hong Kong bank account freezes rekindle asset safety fears

Hong Kong police moves to freeze the accounts of several people linked to pro-democracy protests is prompting some residents to shift part of their savings overseas, bankers and lawyers said. Banks were asked by police to freeze the account...

Goa's COVID-19 tally reaches 48,935; active cases now 1,310

Goas coronavirus caseload went up by 159 and reached 48,935 on Tuesday, while the number of people discharged increased by 146 to touch 46,924, said an official. The overall toll in the state is 701 and the number of active cases stand at 1...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020