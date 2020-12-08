Kejriwal addresses AAP workers; says would have gone to support farmers if was not stopped

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday addressed AAP members from his residence here and said he would have gone to support the protesting farmers in their Bharat Bandh movement if he was not stopped. After hours of drama outside Kejriwal's residence over him allegedly being put under house arrest by Delhi Police, the chief minister came outside and addressed the party members.

''If I was not stopped, I would have gone and supported the protesting farmers in their Bharat Bandh movement. I am glad that Bharat Bandh was a success. I prayed for the protesting farmers while sitting inside,'' Kejriwal said. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) earlier in the day alleged that the Delhi Police had put the chief minister under house arrest after he met protesting farmers at the Singhu border, a claim denied by the city police.

Joining the sit-in, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also said that he was not allowed to enter inside Kejriwal's residence. Later, Sisodia and some AAP members were allowed inside to meet Kejriwal shortly after which the party supremo addressed the party workers from his residence.

PTI UZM SRY.