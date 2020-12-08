Left Menu
Development News Edition

Upadhyay murder: accused's father gets more time to produce vehicle

A court here on Tuesday granted time till December 11 to Ramadhar Rajbhar, the father of an absconding accused in the Hema Upadhyay-Harish Bhambani murder case, to produce the tempo allegedly used for ferrying the victims bodies.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-12-2020 18:54 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 18:54 IST
Upadhyay murder: accused's father gets more time to produce vehicle

A court here on Tuesday granted time till December 11 to Ramadhar Rajbhar, the father of an absconding accused in the Hema Upadhyay-Harish Bhambani murder case, to produce the tempo allegedly used for ferrying the victims' bodies. Upadhyay, a Mumbai-based artist, and her lawyer Bhambani were killed on December 11, 2016.

The court had issued a warrant against Ramadhar, father of absconding accused Vijay, for not producing before it the tempo despite being directed many times. The tempo, which belonged to Vijay, was allegedly used for the disposal of the bodies.

The prosecution is presently examining the panch witness in whose presence the tempo was seized, and needs to verify that it was the same vehicle. As the matter came up for hearing on Tuesday, Ramadhar moved an application seeking ten weeks' time to bring the tempo to the court. Sessions judgeS S Oza said he can produce it by December 11 and it was the last opportunity he was getting.

TRENDING

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

US STOCKS-Nasdaq hits record high as big tech leads; energy stocks battered

India's Serum Institute seeks emergency use nod for AstraZeneca vaccine

Chrome OS 87 brings new wallpaper options, battery info of Bluetooth headphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Natarajan could be great for India heading into T20 World Cup: Kohli

Impressed by newcomer T Natarajans ability to deliver under pressure, India captain Virat Kohli on Tuesday said the seamer could be a great asset for the team heading into next years T20 World Cup. The 29-year-old from Tamil Nadu has been s...

Goswami seeks stay to probe by Mumbai police in TRP scam

Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami moved the Bombay High Court on Tuesday seeking a stay to further investigation by the Mumbai police in the alleged Television Rating Points TRP manipulation scam. The petition, filed by Goswami and ...

Hong Kong bank account freezes rekindle asset safety fears

Hong Kong police moves to freeze the accounts of several people linked to pro-democracy protests is prompting some residents to shift part of their savings overseas, bankers and lawyers said. Banks were asked by police to freeze the account...

Goa's COVID-19 tally reaches 48,935; active cases now 1,310

Goas coronavirus caseload went up by 159 and reached 48,935 on Tuesday, while the number of people discharged increased by 146 to touch 46,924, said an official. The overall toll in the state is 701 and the number of active cases stand at 1...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020