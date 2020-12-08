Left Menu
Bosnia police arrest 7 for crimes from 1992-95 conflict

The war in Bosnia erupted when the former Yugoslav republic declared independence from the Serb-led federation triggering a rebellion by the ethnic Serbs who took control of large swaths of land to create their own state, expelling and killing thousands of non-Serbs.

PTI | Sarajevo | Updated: 08-12-2020 19:34 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 19:34 IST
Bosnian police on Tuesday arrested seven former Bosnian Serb police and army fighters on suspicion of committing atrocities against non-Serbs during the country's devastating 1992-95 war. The prosecutor's office said the group is suspected of crimes against humanity over the imprisonment and torture of some 150 Bosniak and Croat civilians around the central Bosnian town of Donji Vakuf in the spring and summer of 1992.

Many prisoners died as the result of inhuman treatment, beatings and harassment, or suffered permanent trauma, the statement said. Police said the arrests were made in the northern Bosnian Serb city of Banja Luka and that four of the initially detained seven people remain in jail.

The war in Bosnia erupted when the former Yugoslav republic declared independence from the Serb-led federation triggering a rebellion by the ethnic Serbs who took control of large swaths of land to create their own state, expelling and killing thousands of non-Serbs. More than 100,000 people died before the conflict ended in a U.S.-brokered peace agreement that roughly divided Bosnia into two entities held together by joint central institutions.

