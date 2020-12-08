Left Menu
Adityanath directs seven district hospitals to increase COVID beds

Amid the surge in coronavirus infections in the state, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday instructed district hospitals of Lucknow, Meerut, Varanasi, Kanpur Nagar, Jhansi, Ghaziabad, and Gorakhpur, to increase the number of COVID-19 dedicated beds.

ANI | Lucknow(Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 08-12-2020 20:20 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 20:20 IST
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ( Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

At present, Uttar Pradesh has 2,1732 active cases of COVID-19.

According to an official statement by the state's Public Relation and Information department, "Adityanath has directed to increase the number of beds of COVID-19 in these districts while instructing to take complete vigilance to prevent corona infection." During a high-level meeting at his residence today, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister reviewed the unlock system and said: "The system of prevention and treatment should be strengthened with COVID-19 prevention infrastructure. Also, the system of contact tracing and surveillance should be kept fully active. Officials should pay special attention to contact tracing of the asymptomatic carriers."

Adityanath said that vigilance is the only defense till an effective medicine or vaccine is available for COVID-19. He said that team-11 -- a team of dedicated officers dealing with the coronavirus cases -- in every district, has given better results with complete coordination. He also directed the Integrated Command and Control Center (ICCC) to operate fully and appreciated its role in preventing the spread of COVID-19 and instructed to conduct medical testing of COVID-19 on a random basis.

"Corona vaccine cold chain should be prepared on the lines of cold chain made for pulse polio vaccine. Also, concrete arrangements should be made for the safety of the storage centres being set up for corona vaccine," he said. (ANI)

