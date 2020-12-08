Left Menu
Development News Edition

Italy's ruling coalition trying to avert showdown over euro zone bailout fund

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 08-12-2020 20:38 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 20:35 IST
Italy's ruling coalition trying to avert showdown over euro zone bailout fund
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte is trying to heal a rift in his coalition over a reform of the euro zone's bailout fund ahead of key votes on the issue in parliament on Wednesday that could sink his government. The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement has always viewed the fund, known as the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), as a pernicious instrument for enforcing outdated euro zone financial management rules based on austerity.

5-Star's coalition partner, the centre-left Democratic Party (PD), does not share its hostility to the fund which, together with its precursor, the European Financial Stability Facility, has lent to five euro zone countries over the last decade. The PD has been pushing Conte for months to apply for an ESM loan to help Italy's health system cope with the coronavirus pandemic, but has been repeatedly rebuffed by 5-Star.

Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri, from the PD, gave a green light to the ESM reform to his euro zone counterparts last week, seemingly clearing the way for Conte to do the same at an EU summit on Thursday and Friday of this week. It must then be ratified by national parliaments before it comes into force on Jan. 1, 2022.

However, a group of some 60 5-Star rebels accused Gualtieri of ignoring parliament and have threatened to vote against the government on Wednesday, leaving it highly vulnerable in the Senate where it has only a wafer-thin majority. "No way will I support this reform," 5-Star deputy Alvise Maniero told Reuters on Tuesday, despite days of attempts at mediation within his party and the government over the wording of the resolution to be debated and voted on.

"IRRESPONSIBLE" Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio, 5-Star's most prominent figure, told his party this week it would be "irresponsible" to vote against Conte, while Gualtieri said a negative vote from 5-Star would be "incomprehensible".

Most analysts believe the ruling parties will not risk a government collapse in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic and with Italy set to receive around 200 billion euros ($242.52 billion)in coming years from the EU's Recovery Fund. "A resolution drafted with vague enough language will do the trick," said Wolfango Piccoli from political risk consultancy Teneo. Federico Santi, senior analyst at Eurasia Group, said he saw a 25% risk of the government falling.

Proponents of the reform stress that it would allow the ESM to act as a financial backstop for another EU kitty, The Single Resolution Fund, set up to help failing banks. However, 5-Star is concerned about other aspects, such as a greater role for the ESM in assessing the debt repayment capacity of countries that use the fund and in overseeing the reform programmes they must undertake. These tasks are done jointly with the European Commission.

Above all, 5-Star opposes a change stipulating that bonds issued by euro zone countries from 2022 must have conditions attached, known as "single-limb collective action clauses," which would make debt restructuring easier. Under the reform, restructuring would go ahead after a single, aggregate vote by bondholders regarding all affected bonds. The clauses currently in place require an aggregate vote as well as an individual bond-by-bond vote.

5-Star, the right-wing opposition and some Italian economists warn this would make debt restructuring more likely, an outcome Italy may be particularly vulnerable to with its huge public debt of around 160% of national output. ($1 = 0.8247 euros)

TRENDING

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

US STOCKS-Nasdaq hits record high as big tech leads; energy stocks battered

India's Serum Institute seeks emergency use nod for AstraZeneca vaccine

Chrome OS 87 brings new wallpaper options, battery info of Bluetooth headphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID, Vijay's selfie, Kohli top Twitter trends in India this year

COVID-19, Tamil actor Vijays selfie with his fans, Virat Kohlis post about Anushka Sharmas pregnancy, Ramayan and Mahabharat were some of the most popular topics of conversations in the country during the year on TwitterAccording to Twitter...

CR frontline staff saved 13 lives in 2020, 21 in 2019

Frontline staff like RPF, ticket checkers and police, have managed to save the lives of 13 people at various Central Railway stations in 2020, officials said on Tuesday. Of these, six people were saved in Kalyan station, with most of the in...

Sebi bars Minance Technologies, 3 others for unregistered portfolio management activities

Markets regulator Sebi has barred Minance Technologies Pvt Ltd MTPL and three individuals from the securities market for carrying out unregistered portfolio management activities. They have also been directed to cease and desist from acting...

Nadda begins 2-day visit to Bengal on Wednesday

BJP president J P Nadda will pay a two-day visit to West Bengal starting Wednesday during which he will attend various programmes aimed at strengthening the party organisation ahead of the Assembly elections early next year. In a statement,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020