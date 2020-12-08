Italy's ruling coalition trying to avert showdown over euro zone bailout fund

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte is trying to heal a rift in his coalition over a reform of the euro zone's bailout fund ahead of key votes on the issue in parliament on Wednesday that could sink his government. The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement has always viewed the fund, known as the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), as a pernicious instrument for enforcing outdated euro zone financial management rules based on austerity.

5-Star's coalition partner, the centre-left Democratic Party (PD), does not share its hostility to the fund which, together with its precursor, the European Financial Stability Facility, has lent to five euro zone countries over the last decade. The PD has been pushing Conte for months to apply for an ESM loan to help Italy's health system cope with the coronavirus pandemic, but has been repeatedly rebuffed by 5-Star.

Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri, from the PD, gave a green light to the ESM reform to his euro zone counterparts last week, seemingly clearing the way for Conte to do the same at an EU summit on Thursday and Friday of this week. It must then be ratified by national parliaments before it comes into force on Jan. 1, 2022.

However, a group of some 60 5-Star rebels accused Gualtieri of ignoring parliament and have threatened to vote against the government on Wednesday, leaving it highly vulnerable in the Senate where it has only a wafer-thin majority. "No way will I support this reform," 5-Star deputy Alvise Maniero told Reuters on Tuesday, despite days of attempts at mediation within his party and the government over the wording of the resolution to be debated and voted on.

"IRRESPONSIBLE" Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio, 5-Star's most prominent figure, told his party this week it would be "irresponsible" to vote against Conte, while Gualtieri said a negative vote from 5-Star would be "incomprehensible".

Most analysts believe the ruling parties will not risk a government collapse in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic and with Italy set to receive around 200 billion euros ($242.52 billion)in coming years from the EU's Recovery Fund. "A resolution drafted with vague enough language will do the trick," said Wolfango Piccoli from political risk consultancy Teneo. Federico Santi, senior analyst at Eurasia Group, said he saw a 25% risk of the government falling.

Proponents of the reform stress that it would allow the ESM to act as a financial backstop for another EU kitty, The Single Resolution Fund, set up to help failing banks. However, 5-Star is concerned about other aspects, such as a greater role for the ESM in assessing the debt repayment capacity of countries that use the fund and in overseeing the reform programmes they must undertake. These tasks are done jointly with the European Commission.

Above all, 5-Star opposes a change stipulating that bonds issued by euro zone countries from 2022 must have conditions attached, known as "single-limb collective action clauses," which would make debt restructuring easier. Under the reform, restructuring would go ahead after a single, aggregate vote by bondholders regarding all affected bonds. The clauses currently in place require an aggregate vote as well as an individual bond-by-bond vote.

5-Star, the right-wing opposition and some Italian economists warn this would make debt restructuring more likely, an outcome Italy may be particularly vulnerable to with its huge public debt of around 160% of national output. ($1 = 0.8247 euros)