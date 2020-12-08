Left Menu
3 dead as boat capsizes in lake in Himachal's Una district

Four persons from different villages in Bangana tehsil were in the boat, he said, adding that one of them, Jeevan Kumar 40 of Nurgari village, swam to safety, while the rest three drowned Efforts are underway to search the bodies of Aman Kumar 23 of Chulhari village and Karnail alias Kala 38 of Thanakalan village, he added.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 08-12-2020 22:08 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 22:07 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Three persons drowned as their boat capsized in Bhakra Lake in Himachal Pradesh's Una district on Tuesday, police said. They said the police have managed to fish out one body, belonging to Deepak (24) of Makreri village, while a search operation is underway for the bodies of the remaining two persons

Una Superintendent of Police Arjit Sen Thakur told PTI the police control room received information around 3 pm that a boat has capsized in Bhakra Lake at Bihru Kalan under Bangana police station limits. Four persons from different villages in Bangana tehsil were in the boat, he said, adding that one of them, Jeevan Kumar (40) of Nurgari village, swam to safety, while the rest three drowned

Efforts are underway to search the bodies of Aman Kumar (23) of Chulhari village and Karnail alias Kala (38) of Thanakalan village, he added. Police did not immediately say as to what caused the boat to overturn.

