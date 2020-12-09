Saudi-Led coalition destroys Houthi drone -Saudi state TV

Saudi-Led coalition destroys Houthi drone -Saudi state TVReuters | Cairo | Updated: 09-12-2020 05:05 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 05:05 IST
The Saudi-led coalition intercepted and destroyed an explosive-laden drone launched towards Saudi Arabia by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis, Saudi state TV reported early on Wednesday.
There was no immediate comment from the Houthi movement on the report, which cited a coalition spokesman.
Also Read: Saudi Aramco says domestic supplies unaffected by attack on Jeddah plant
- READ MORE ON:
- Saudi