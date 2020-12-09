Left Menu
Six members of a marriage party were killed after their SUV fell into a well Madhya Pradeshs Chhatarpur district, police said on Wednesday. The victims, belonging to Swasa village in Mahoba district of neighbouring Uttar Pradesh, had come to the village in Madhya Pradesh for a marriage function, he said.The deceased have been identified as Chatrapal Singh 40, Raju Kushwaha 37, Ramratan Ahirwar 37, Ghanshyam Ahirwar 55, Kuldeep Ahirwar 22 and Ramdheen Ahirwar 50, the police said..

PTI | Chattarpur | Updated: 09-12-2020 13:31 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 12:45 IST
6 of marriage party killed as SUV falls into well in MP
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Six members of a marriage party were killed after their SUV fell into a well Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district, police said on Wednesday. The accident took place around Tuesday midnight when the sports utility vehicle's (SUV) driver failed to spot the unguarded well in Deewanji ke Purva village, following which the vehicle fell into it, Maharajpur police station in-charge I Z Y Khan said.

Six occupants of the four-wheeler died on the spot, while three others were rescued after police pulled out the vehicle from the well, he said. The victims, belonging to Swasa village in Mahoba district of neighbouring Uttar Pradesh, had come to the village in Madhya Pradesh for a marriage function, he said.

The deceased have been identified as Chatrapal Singh (40), Raju Kushwaha (37), Ramratan Ahirwar (37), Ghanshyam Ahirwar (55), Kuldeep Ahirwar (22) and Ramdheen Ahirwar (50), the police said.

