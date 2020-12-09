Left Menu
Development News Edition

6 of marriage party killed as SUV falls into well in MP

The victims, belonging to Swasa village in Mahoba district of neighbouring Uttar Pradesh, had come to the village in Madhya Pradesh for a marriage function, he said.The deceased were identified as Chatrapal Singh 40, Raju Kushwaha 37, Ramratan Ahirwar 37, Ghanshyam Ahirwar 55, Kuldeep Ahirwar 22 and Ramdheen Ahirwar 50, the police said. Condoling their deaths, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced financial assistance of Rs two lakh to the kin of the victims..

PTI | Chattarpur | Updated: 09-12-2020 14:45 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 14:28 IST
6 of marriage party killed as SUV falls into well in MP
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Six members of a marriage party were killed after their SUV fell into a well in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district, police said on Wednesday. The accident took place around Tuesday midnight when the sports utility vehicle's (SUV) driver failed to spot the unguarded well in Deewanji ke Purva village and the vehicle fell into it, Maharajpur police station in-charge I Z Y Khan said.

Six occupants of the four-wheeler died on the spot, while three others were rescued after police pulled out the vehicle from the well, he said. The victims, belonging to Swasa village in Mahoba district of neighbouring Uttar Pradesh, had come to the village in Madhya Pradesh for a marriage function, he said.

The deceased were identified as Chatrapal Singh (40), Raju Kushwaha (37), Ramratan Ahirwar (37), Ghanshyam Ahirwar (55), Kuldeep Ahirwar (22) and Ramdheen Ahirwar (50), the police said. Condoling their deaths, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced financial assistance of Rs two lakh to the kin of the victims.

TRENDING

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

US STOCKS-Nasdaq touches record high; Dow, S&P 500 lifted by J&J

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pound volatility rises as Johnson, von der Leyen head to last-ditch Brexit dinner

Sterling rose against a broadly weak dollar on Wednesday after three days of losses as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson headed to Brussels for dinner with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in a last ditch attempt to avo...

Cabinet approves Atmanirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojana: Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar.

Cabinet approves Atmanirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojana Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar....

Japan firms' winter bonus payments face biggest fall since 2009, Nikkei survey says

Winter bonus payments by Japanese companies for 2020 are set to fall 8.55 from a year earlier, the biggest drop since the global financial crisis in 2009, a survey by Nikkei newspaper showed on Wednesday. The drop would exceed the 5.37 decl...

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

U.S. coronavirus cases crossed 15 million as President-elect Joe Biden vowed to vaccinate 100 million Americans in his first 100 days in office and Britain started inoculating people, offering hope of slowing the pandemic.DEATHS AND INFECTI...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020