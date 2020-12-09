Guj: Three minor boys found dead in pond in Vadodara district

Three minor brothers were found dead in a pond at a village in Gujarat's Vadodara district on Wednesday, a day after they went missing, police said. Bodies of Sureshbhai Saniya's sons Mayur (13), Dhruv (10) and Uttam (8), were found floating in a pond at Koliyad village in Karjan taluka, an official from Karjan police station said.

The children belonged to a family of herders hailing from Botad district of Gujarat, and were temporarily stationed in the village, the official said. The trio had gone missing on Tuesday evening and their family along with villagers had been looking for them without success, he said.

The bodies have been fished out from the pond and sent for post-mortem, the official said, adding that a probe has been launched into the deaths..