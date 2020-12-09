Left Menu
National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Wednesday presented the Presidents Police Medal for Distinguished Services to 34 officers of the CBI on the International Anti-Corruption Day, officials said. He highlighted the important role of anti-corruption agencies in doing a larger service to the nation by combating corruption...

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2020 18:47 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 18:47 IST
NSA Ajit Doval presents President's police medals to 34 CBI officers

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Wednesday presented the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Services to 34 officers of the CBI on the International Anti-Corruption Day, officials said. The medals were announced on Republic Day and Independence Day, they said.

The ceremony coincided with the International Anti-corruption Day, they said. Doval emphasized on the importance of rooting out corruption as a strategic priority. ''He highlighted the important role of anti-corruption agencies in doing a larger service to the nation by combating corruption... He congratulated the medal winners and urged them to strive for improved professional competence in investigation to face future challenges,'' CBI Spokesperson RK Gaur said.

Doval, Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla and CBI Director Rishi Kumar Shukla, released a 'Handbook on Investigation Abroad', giving insights to officers on utilizing ''formal and informal assistance channels'' for collection of evidence and criminal intelligence from other countries. Shukla, whose tenure is coming to an end in February next year, lauded the work of the CBI since its inception. He said apart from its role as a premier investigative agency, the CBI is carrying out key responsibilities with regard to preventive vigilance. Among those who received awards from Doval, included ASP Suman Kumar who probed a bank fraud case against fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya which led to extradition orders from London court, Joint Director NM Singh who supervised probe in a big corruption case against a Noida engineer and ASP Vijay Kumar Shukla who probed the Badaun suicide case and the Tuticorin custodial death case.

Among other recipients were AIGP Rajiv Dwivedi and Partha Mukherjee, Superintendents of Police Desh Deepak (now retired), Ghanshyam Rai, Sanjay Kewal Krishan Sareen, Jaya Narayan Rana, S Balasubramony, Harish Chander Sharma, Devendra Singh, Nandkumar Nair, Prashant Kumar Pande and Ravi Gambhir. DSPs Krishnaswamy Kumaresan and Roshan Lal Yadav and ASPs A J Ramalingam, Kishan Singh Negi, Prabhanjan Chakroborty, Sundaravel Murugavel, Joel Sunil Emmanuel, Santosh Kumar, Bijay Kumar Pradhan, Mahesh Kumar Puri and Mahesh Kumar were also among the recipients of the prestigious medal.

The awards were also received by Inspectors Sanjay Kumar, Sub-Inspectors V Kavidas and Kusum Pal Singh, Head Constables Krishan Pal Singh, Harpal Singh Virk, Pan Singh Bisht, Constables Samir Kumar Karmakar and B Satish Prabhu..

