Anti-Corruption Bureau official held for taking bribe

A team of the Anti-Corruption Bureau on Wednesday arrested the ACB officer-in-charge of Sawaimadhopur for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 80,000 from the District Transport Officer, officials said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 09-12-2020 19:04 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 19:04 IST
A team of the Anti-Corruption Bureau on Wednesday arrested the ACB officer-in-charge of Sawaimadhopur for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 80,000 from the District Transport Officer, officials said. Bhairulal Meena, the DSP of ACB's Sawaimadhopur unit, was taking bribes on a monthly basis from different departments. After verification of the information, a team from Jaipur on Wednesday caught the accused while he was taking one such tranche of Rs 80,000 from Mahesh Chandra, District Transport Officer (DTO), Sawaimadhopur, said Rajasthan ACB Director General (DG) B L Soni.

He said the DTO was also arrested on bribery charges. The ACB DG said a search operation is going on at Meena's residence and other locations.

Another ACB team arrested the technical assistant of Jaipur Discom in Bansur of Alwar district while he was taking a bribe of Rs 28,000, Soni said. He said the accused, Sunil Kumar, had demanded bribe from the complainant for not levying a penalty for using electricity more than the sanctioned load.

He said Kumar was arrested on Wednesday with the bribe amount. A case is being registered against the accused under the Prevention of Corruption Act, Soni said..

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

