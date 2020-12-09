Left Menu
UK medicine regulator examining Pfizer vaccine reactions as matter of priority

Reuters | London | Updated: 09-12-2020 19:07 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 19:07 IST
Britain's medical regulator said on Wednesday it was urgently examining reports of two serious adverse reactions to the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccine among people who have a history of allergies.

"We are fully investigating the two reports that have been reported to us as a matter of priority. Once all the information has been reviewed we will communicate updated advice," the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said in a statement.

"In line with existing advice we advise anyone with a history of a significant allergic reaction (who is) due to receive the Pfizer COVID vaccine to speak to your healthcare professional who is administering the vaccine."

