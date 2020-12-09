Left Menu
Congress MLA seeks NIA probe over alleged threat to Swapna Suresh

Congress MLA PT Thomas on Wednesday demanded an inquiry by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into a complaint of Swapna Suresh, a key accused in the Kerala gold smuggling case, claiming a threat to her life.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 09-12-2020 19:39 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 19:39 IST
Congress MLA PT Thomas addressing a press conference in Kochi on Wednesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Congress MLA PT Thomas on Wednesday demanded an inquiry by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into a complaint of Swapna Suresh, a key accused in the Kerala gold smuggling case, claiming a threat to her life. "The NIA should investigate this directly. The police chief and the DGP (Jail) Rishiraj Singh should be replaced in the time of the enquiry. Kerala Director-General of Police Loknath Behra is using the police to obstruct NIA's investigation," Thomas said in a press conference here.

He asked how can Swapna, who is in judicial custody, be threatened without the knowledge of the Chief Minister. "Director-General of Police Loknath Behra is acting as the Chief Minister's spy camera. The threat to Swapna points to a very serious crime. This should be taken seriously. The silence of the DGP (Jail) is a crime. It is suspected that Swapna was threatened by police on behalf of the Chief Minister," Thomas said.

"Why did the Chief Minister, who is in charge of the police not order an inquiry into this incident? This is a mystery. If Swapna is not guarded by an army unit, anything is likely to happen to prevent this case from reaching Pinarayi Vijayan," he added. Thomas also asked the Chief Minister to clarify his stand on the development.

Swapna had yesterday submitted before a Kochi court that her life is in danger and sought special protection for herself and her family members. (ANI)

