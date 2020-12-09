Left Menu
MoRTH signs MoU with Austria on technology cooperation in road infrastructure sector

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Federal Ministry of Climate Action, Environment, Energy, Mobility, Innovation and Technology of Austria on technology cooperation in the road infrastructure sector.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2020 20:14 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 20:14 IST
The MoU was signed by the Additional Secretary, MoRTH Shri KC Gupta (right) and the Ambassador of Austria Brigitte Oppinger-Walchshofer. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

According to a statement issued by the MoRTH, the MoU aims to create an effective framework for bilateral cooperation in the field of road transportation and highways infrastructure development, management and administration, road safety and intelligent transport systems between both countries.It will further strengthen ties, promote long-standing bilateral relations and enhance trade and regional integration between the two countries.India has had good diplomatic relations with Austria since the establishment of bilateral ties between the two countries in 1949 and both the countries share a history of friendly economic and diplomatic relations. The Indo-Austria bilateral cooperation in the road transport sector will be beneficial both from the perspective of enhanced road safety as well as attractive financing possibilities for the sector, thus fostering and intensifying the already good relations between the two countries, through this MoU in the transport sector, the statement read.The MoU was signed by the Additional Secretary, MoRTH KC Gupta and the Ambassador of Austria Brigitte Oppinger-Walchshofer. (ANI)

