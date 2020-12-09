Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lebanon's PM-designate Hariri gives president new government line-up

Lebanon's Prime Minister-designate Saad al-Hariri presented President Michel Aoun with a line-up of 18 ministers on Wednesday after months of wrangling that blocked a deal on a new government. Without a credible government, there will be no bailout to save Lebanon from its spiralling financial crisis, French President Emmanuel Macron has warned ahead of his visit to Beirut later this month.

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 09-12-2020 21:54 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 21:52 IST
Lebanon's PM-designate Hariri gives president new government line-up
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Lebanon's Prime Minister-designate Saad al-Hariri presented President Michel Aoun with a line-up of 18 ministers on Wednesday after months of wrangling that blocked a deal on a new government.

Without a credible government, there will be no bailout to save Lebanon from its spiralling financial crisis, French President Emmanuel Macron has warned ahead of his visit to Beirut later this month. Former colonial ruler France, which has led foreign efforts to help the country, had sought to rally Lebanese leaders to tackle the meltdown but grew frustrated as it got bogged down in fractious sectarian politics.

After a meeting at the Baabda palace on Wednesday, Hariri said the president would examine his list of "non-partisan, expert" ministers and that the "atmosphere was positive". When he was named premier for a fourth time in October, Hariri pledged to quickly form a government that could revive the French roadmap. But old rifts still plagued cabinet talks as the country hurtles towards what United Nations agencies have warned will be a "social catastrophe".

The economic collapse has pushed at least half the population into poverty and crashed the currency. The outgoing government quit after the massive explosion at Beirut port in August, which killed more than 200 people and devastated swathes of the capital.

TRENDING

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

US STOCKS-Nasdaq touches record high; Dow, S&P 500 lifted by J&J

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India seeks more data for emergency AstraZeneca shot approval

Indias drugs regulator said httpscdsco.gov.inopencmsopencmssystemmodulesCDSCO.WEBelementscommondownload.jspnumidpkMTI3NQ on Wednesday it had sought more data to make a decision on emergency authorisation for AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine ca...

Lampard praises 'outstanding' Billy Gilmour after draw against Krasnodar

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard heaped praise on Billy Gilmour and said the youngster was outstanding during the clash against Krasnodar. Chelsea witnessed a 1-1 draw against Krasnodar in the Champions League here on Wednesday.I thought Billy...

Russia conducts drills of its strategic nuclear forces

The Russian military on Wednesday conducted sweeping drills of its strategic nuclear forces that featured several practice missile launches. The Defense Ministry said in a statement that the maneuvers included the test launch of an intercon...

Bound for Brussels, UK PM Johnson says Britain will prosper

British Prime minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday that Britain would prosper after Brexit regardless of whether it is able to agree a trade deal with the European Union or not.Alongside a picture of him boarding a plane to Brussels, wh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020