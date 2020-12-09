Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajasthan: Baran district collector removed after PA arrested for taking Rs 1.4 lakh bribe

The director general of the anti-corruption bureau ACB said there was a complaint against the PA that he had demanded the bribe for issuing NOC for a petrol pump.After verification of the complaint, a team led by Additional SP Kota Thakur Chandrasheel arrested the accused PA.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 09-12-2020 22:35 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 22:35 IST
Rajasthan: Baran district collector removed after PA arrested for taking Rs 1.4 lakh bribe

The Rajasthan government on Wednesday night removed Baran district collector Indra Singh after his personal assistant (PA) was arrested by the anti-corruption bureau for taking a bribe of Rs 1.4 lakh, officials said. The collector's PA, Mahaveer Naagar, was arrested on Wednesday evening while taking the bribe in lieu of issuing a no objection certificate (NOC) for a petrol pump.

Later, the department of personnel in Jaipur issued an order to put the collector, an IAS officer, under the APO (awaiting posting orders) status till further orders. However, no reason for the action was mentioned in the order. The director general of the anti-corruption bureau (ACB) said there was a complaint against the PA that he had demanded the bribe for issuing NOC for a petrol pump.

After verification of the complaint, a team led by Additional SP (Kota) Thakur Chandrasheel arrested the accused PA. The ACB team recovered the bribe amount of Rs 1.40 lakh from the PA's office.

Naagar, in the initial interrogation, claimed to have accepted the bribe on behalf of the collector. He said that the collector's share was Rs 1 lakh and he took Rs 40,000 for himself. The ACB team also conducted a search at the residence of the PA.

TRENDING

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

US STOCKS-Nasdaq touches record high; Dow, S&P 500 lifted by J&J

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India seeks more data for emergency AstraZeneca shot approval

Indias drugs regulator said httpscdsco.gov.inopencmsopencmssystemmodulesCDSCO.WEBelementscommondownload.jspnumidpkMTI3NQ on Wednesday it had sought more data to make a decision on emergency authorisation for AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine ca...

Lampard praises 'outstanding' Billy Gilmour after draw against Krasnodar

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard heaped praise on Billy Gilmour and said the youngster was outstanding during the clash against Krasnodar. Chelsea witnessed a 1-1 draw against Krasnodar in the Champions League here on Wednesday.I thought Billy...

Russia conducts drills of its strategic nuclear forces

The Russian military on Wednesday conducted sweeping drills of its strategic nuclear forces that featured several practice missile launches. The Defense Ministry said in a statement that the maneuvers included the test launch of an intercon...

Bound for Brussels, UK PM Johnson says Britain will prosper

British Prime minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday that Britain would prosper after Brexit regardless of whether it is able to agree a trade deal with the European Union or not.Alongside a picture of him boarding a plane to Brussels, wh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020