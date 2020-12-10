Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha: 1 held for running flesh trade racket, 2 women rescued

Police have arrested a 36-year-old woman for allegedly running a flesh trade racket in Maharashtras Thane city, an official said on Thursday. Acting on a tip-off, the police raided the accused womans flat on Tuesday evening and arrested her, the official from the city polices anti-human trafficking cell said.The police also rescued two women from the flat.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 10-12-2020 09:30 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 09:30 IST
Maha: 1 held for running flesh trade racket, 2 women rescued

Police have arrested a 36-year-old woman for allegedly running a flesh trade racket in Maharashtra's Thane city, an official said on Thursday. Two women have also been rescued following a raid on a residential premises in Lokmanya Nagar here, he said. Acting on a tip-off, the police raided the accused woman's flat on Tuesday evening and arrested her, the official from the city police's anti-human trafficking cell said.

The police also rescued two women from the flat. One of them told the police that she had a one-and-a-half-year-old child and her husband was not earning enough to support the family, the official said. A case was registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, he said.

TRENDING

Google Workspace to end support for Internet Explorer 11 on March 15, 2021

UK tariff decision plunges Airbus into new trade dispute

UK tariff waiver piles domestic trade pressure on Airbus

United, Delta join American Airlines in scrapping change fees on international tickets

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

AfDB hosts meeting to discuss how to boost regions’ economies post Covid-19

Heads of four regional development banks RDBs meeting virtually on Tuesday reaffirmed their commitment to working together to build back better in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.The meeting was hosted by African Development Bank Presiden...

Ex-Bengal CM Buddhadeb's health condition improves but

The health condition of former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya improved a bit on Thursday morning but remained critical, hospital sources said. A five-member team of doctors will be reviewing his condition at around 10 am ...

Kerala Local Body polls: Voting for 2nd phase underway in five districts

Over 8 per cent voting was recorded till 8.00 am, an hour after the second phase of polling is underway in Kerala across Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad and Wayanad districts on Thursday. Wayanad recorded highest voting percentage o...

Soccer-Italy's World Cup hero Rossi dies aged 64

Paolo Rossi, Italys goalscoring hero from their victorious 1982 World Cup campaign, has died at the age of 64.His death comes with the soccer world still in mourning for Argentina icon Diego Maradona, who passed away late last month. Italia...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020