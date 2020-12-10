Stones hurled at J P Nadda's convoy, Vijayvargiya's vehicle ransacked
Stones were hurled on Thursday at BJP national president J P Naddas convoy, when it was on its way to Diamond Harbour area in West Bengals South 24 Parganas district from Kolkata. This only shows the true colour of the TMC, Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh told PTI.The police later intervened and ensured the passage of the convoy..PTI | Updated: 10-12-2020 13:33 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 13:08 IST
Stones were hurled on Thursday at BJP national president J P Nadda's convoy when it was on its way to the Diamond Harbour area in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district from Kolkata. BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya's car was also completely ransacked in the melee, sources in the saffron party said.
Vehicles of media personnel, too, were not spared, the sources said. ''On our way to Diamond Harbour, TMC supporters blocked the road and pelted Naddaji's vehicle and other cars in the convoy with stones. This only shows the true color of the TMC,'' Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh told PTI.
The police later intervened and ensured the passage of the convoy.
- READ MORE ON:
- Dilip Ghosh
- Bengal
- Kailash
- Naddaji
- J P Nadda's
- Diamond Harbour
ALSO READ
Bengal farmers denied Rs 8,400 cr direct benefit due to state govt's confrontational stance: Guv
Bengal farmers denied Rs 8,400 cr direct benefit due to state govt's confrontational stance: Guv
Bengal has turned into second Kashmir: BJP state chief
BJP offering money to TMC MLAs asking them to switch sides: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee at public rally in Bankura.
BJP garbage of lies, biggest curse of nation: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee at Bankura rally.