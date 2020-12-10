Denmark to widen tight lockdown measures to more municipalities - TV2

Denmark to widen tight lockdown measures to more municipalities - TV2Reuters | Copenhagen | Updated: 10-12-2020 15:45 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 15:22 IST
Denmark's government will expand tighter lockdown measures currently in place in 38 municipalities to around 30 new municipalities, broadcaster TV2 reported on Thursday, citing anonymous sources.
On Monday, the government announced a partial shutdown of 38 municipalities, including the capital Copenhagen, after seeing signs of infections rates rising exponentially, resulting in the closure of bars, restaurants and museums.