Two arrested for stealing donation box from temple in UP's Shamli

A donation box containing nearly Rs two lakh cash was stolen from a temple in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh allegedly by two people who worked there as cleaners, police said on Thursday. A case was registered after the management committee of the temple filed a complaint alleging the duo was behind the theft, they said.

The accused, Vishal and Bablu, were arrested based on CCTV camera footage from the temple, the police said. A part of the cash was recovered from them, they added.