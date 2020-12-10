G Kishan Reddy inaugurates Centre for Divyang empowerment at CRPF Group Centre in Telangana

Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Thursday inaugurated Central Reserve Police Force's (CRPF) National Centre for Divyang Empowerment (NCDE) at Rangareddy district in Telangana, which is a centre to skill and re-skill the specially-abled people who suffered disability while serving the nation. NCDE aims to provide the soldiers who suffered and sustained grievous injuries during operational duties and rendered physically challenged, a chance to enhance and train them for various fields of works including Information Technology and para-athletes.

Reddy, while speaking to ANI said, "The NCDE, which has been inaugurated today for the well being of the specially challenged CRPF soldiers who suffered and sustained grievous injuries during operational duties. The centre aims to provide them with a chance to enhance and empower them in various field of works including computer education and sports. The training provided here helps them to turn into cyber soldiers and para-athletes." He further said, "The centre has been developed with the collaborated help from Cyber Council of Hyderabad. This centre has been installed with the infrastructure required for the athletes to train themselves and participate in international championships. Along with sports training, the soldiers are given training in Information Technology, Artificial intelligence and as well as computer education."

"This NCDE is not just for CRPF soldiers but also to all the soldiers from paramilitary forces who are rendered physically challenged during operational duties. We aim to support and up bring this centre and institutes like NCDE must be opened and available in every state of India," he added. Reddy further said, "The Government of India is bound for the well-being of CRPF and all other paramilitary forces and will continue working for them and their families. We are ready to provide all the required facilities to the NCDE. The NCDE will soon turn to be the centre for excellence."

As per the official statement of CRPF, the facility is established in proximity to Hyderabad and will empower 'Divyang Warriors' of the force who suffered disability while serving the nation."While Divyang Warriors face extreme challenges physically and emotionally, their problems can be mitigated by providing them institutionalised help that will restore pride, self-esteem, and confidence," CRPF said. The central police force said the new NCDE centre will skill the 'Divyang Warriors' for national and international para-sports events and then re-skill them with vocational and information technology (IT) courses so that they can contribute in the organisation with pride and dignity.

"NCDE is equipped with world-class facilities attuned and customized to the need of the Divyangs. In addition to high-tech IT lab and sports paraphernalia, the centre has a state of the art gym, an ambiently pleasant lounge for relaxing and recuperating, sauna and steam treatment infrastructure, physiotherapy room, e-library, recreation zone, meditation space etc" CRPF's statement said. The statement added that while the para-sport training will prepare the 'Divyang Warriors' for national and international sports competitions, they will also be skilled in the field of IT and vocational courses by prestigious institutions like IIIT Hyderabad, BITS among other.

"This will enable them to serve the nation as Cyber Warriors," the statement added further. (ANI)