Mexican president says could recognize Biden win next week

Mexican president says could recognize Biden win next weekReuters | Mexico City | Updated: 10-12-2020 20:37 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 20:37 IST
Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday he would immediately respond to the result of the U.S. presidential election if the electoral college definitively rules on the outcome next week.
Lopez Obrador is one of the last world leaders to not congratulate U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on his victory in the November election. Lopez Obrador said his government had not yet been in contact with the Biden team.
