Woman, lover held for stealing ornaments from husband's house in Ghaziabad

A woman and her lover were arrested for allegedly stealing gold and silver ornaments from her husband's house in Murad Nagar here, police said on Thursday. The incident took place on the intervening night of December 5 and 6, they said.

According to police, the woman, identified as Shivani, gave sedative-laced food to her husband and other family members, following which they fell unconscious. Shivani, along with her lover Rohit, then stole gold and silver ornaments from the house, a police official told PTI.

On December 6, the woman's husband Sachin lodged a complaint with police and on the basis of that, an FIR was registered. During the investigation, police interrogated Shivani and she confessed to her crime, the official said.

Both Shivani and Rohit were arrested and stolen items were recovered from their possession, he added..