UP: Police busts honey-trap racket, 2 held for extorting money from doctor
Vibhuti Khand Police on Thursday busted a honey-trap racket and arrested two persons for allegedly extorting Rs 30,000 from a doctor.ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 11-12-2020 08:27 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 08:27 IST
"Police are looking for the four other members of the racket," said Joint Commissioner of Police Nilabja Chaudhary.
Further probe in connection with the case is underway. (ANI)