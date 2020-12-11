Left Menu
Lok Sabha Speaker pays tribute to Pranab Mukherjee on his birth anniversary

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday paid tribute to former President Pranab Mukherjee on his birth anniversary.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2020 09:30 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 09:30 IST
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday paid tribute to former President Pranab Mukherjee on his birth anniversary. "I pay my tribute to former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee who was honoured with Bharat Ratna on his birth anniversary. Mukherjee ji's life will always be exemplary for all of us for the work he had done in the country interest while fulfilling the responsibilities conferred by the Constitution," read Birla's tweet (roughly translated from Hindi).

Mukherjee was born in the village of Mirati in Birbhum District of West Bengal to freedom fighters Kamada Kinkar Mukherjee and Rajlakshmi on December 11, 1935. His father, also a Congress leader, went to jail several times for his role in India's struggle for independence. On August 31 this year, Mukherjee passed away at the Delhi's Army Hospital (Research and Referral) Hospital where he was admitted after undergoing surgery for removal of a clot in his brain. He was conferred Bharat Ratna in 2019. (ANI)

