Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai charged under national security law - local media
Hong Kong democracy activist and media tycoon Jimmy Lai has been charged under the city's national security law on suspicion of colluding with foreign forces and endangering national security, local media reported on Friday, citing unnamed sources.Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 11-12-2020 09:56 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 09:56 IST
Hong Kong democracy activist and media tycoon Jimmy Lai has been charged under the city's national security law on suspicion of colluding with foreign forces and endangering national security, local media reported on Friday, citing unnamed sources. Lai, an ardent critic of Beijing, became the most high profile person charged under the sweeping new law.
He was denied bail earlier this month on a separate charge of fraud related to the lease of a building that houses his Apple Daily, an anti-government tabloid. Local media TVB and Cable TV said Lai had been charged with two offences while NOW TV said Lai's charges stemmed from seeking sanctions against Hong Kong.
(Reporting By Twinnie Siu; Writing by Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Sam Holmes)
