Police busted a flesh trade racket being run under the guise of a massage spa here in Maharashtra and arrested its manager, police said on Friday.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 11-12-2020 12:36 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 12:18 IST
Flesh trade racket at spa busted; 1 held, 3 women rescued
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Police busted a flesh trade racket being run under the guise of a massage spa here in Maharashtra and arrested its manager, police said on Friday. Three women employed at the outlet, located in the Kopri area of Thane, were rescued, a spokesman of the city police said.

The spokesman said acting on a tip-off and complaint of the Anti Human Trafficking Cell (AHTC) of the police, a team of personnel raided the spa on late Wednesday evening and found that a flesh trade racket was being operated from its premises. The spa manager, Sushil Tayde, was arrested and booked under relevant sections of the IPC and the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act, he added.

