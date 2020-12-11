Vietnam, Britain say conclude free trade agreement negotiations

Vietnam, Britain say conclude free trade agreement negotiationsReuters | Hanoi | Updated: 11-12-2020 13:09 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 13:09 IST
Britain and Vietnam said on Friday that they had concluded talks to negotiate a new free trade agreement, just weeks before Britain completes its transition out of the European Union on Dec. 31.
"99% of tariffs between the two countries will be eliminated by the time of full implementation," the British Embassy in Hanoi said in a statement.
It was not immediately clear when the final deal, which will for Britain replace the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), would be signed.