Maha: Woman cop booked for demanding bribe in Raigad district

A case has been registered against a woman police naik for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 40,000 from a man for not cancelling the pre-arrest bail of his kin in Maharashtra's Raigad district, an official from the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) said on Friday. According to the ACB, police naik Rekha Sachin Mohite-Salunke (32), attached to Neral police station, had demanded a bribe from the complainant for not cancelling the pre-arrest bail of his mother, brother and aunt in a case registered with the police.

The alleged accused had made a total demand of Rs 40,000, which included Rs 15,000 for herself and the rest for assistant police inspector Avinash Patil, the release stated. An offence under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered in this regard and further probe is being carried out by the ACB's Thane unit, it was stated.