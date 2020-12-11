Left Menu
Development News Edition

3 held for duping 20 cr from aspiring property buyers in Noida

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police arrested three persons including a former financial adviser of Noida and Greater Noida Authority on the charges of duping Rs 20 crores from more than 20 aspiring property buyers/investors.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2020 19:34 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 19:34 IST
3 held for duping 20 cr from aspiring property buyers in Noida
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police arrested three persons including a former financial adviser of Noida and Greater Noida Authority on the charges of duping Rs 20 crores from more than 20 aspiring property buyers/investors. The accused Aniel Kumar Saha, Aunirban Saha, and Ashok Kumar Sirohi are residents of Noida and are the directors of M/s Saha Infratech Pvt. Ltd, a Real Estate company. The absconding trio was nabbed from Noida and Faridabad in a secret operation and are sent for three-day police remand.

The father-son duo Aniel and Aunirban are also the directors of another real estate company naming M/s Palm Developers (P) Limited. Whereas, Ashok Kumar Sirohi had served in Noida Authority and Greater Noida Authority as a financial adviser prior to joining the company. An FIR was lodged in June 2019 against the accused on the basis of complainant Mamta Behal, who had been allegedly duped of Rs 5.44 crores on the pretext of investing in "AMEDEUS", a group housing project in Noida.

The investigation revealed Sahas and Sirohi cheated more than 20 investors with their bogus schemes amounting to Rs 20 crores. There is another FIR lodged against the real estate company in September 2020 by another victim.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 spoilers revealed, Sasaki vs Franky, more on Sasaki’s transformation

Circulate Capital commits USD 19 mn investment in 4 waste management cos in India

UK tariff waiver puts domestic trade pressure on Airbus

Equitas Small Finance Bank launches 3-in-1 account

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Giant iceberg expected to collide with South Georgia this month

Scientists are expecting a massive A-68A iceberg to strike land this month inflicting havoc near South Georgia Island. According to the findings, the iceberg has been travelling thousands of kilometers from the Larsen C ice shelf, in Antarc...

Soccer-Zambia national team coach Sredojevic charged with sexual assault

Zambia national team coach Milutin Sredojevic has been charged with sexual assault on Friday following an incident involving a waitress in the South African coastal city of Port Elizabeth. South Africas National Prosecuting Authority NPA co...

92 new COVID-19 cases in Chandigarh, death toll nears 300

Chandigarh reported 92 fresh cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday, bringing the infection tally to 18,502, while one more death pushed the toll to 299, according to a medical bulletin. The city has 838 active COVID-19 cases, the bulleti...

Draft Indian Ports Bill, 2020 aiming to attract investment issued for public consultation

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways has circulated the draft of Indian Ports Bill 2020 for public consultation which will repeal and replace the Indian Ports Act, 1908 Act Number 15 of 1908. The draft Indian Ports Bill, 2020, seek...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020