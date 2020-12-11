Maha: Woman, her 3 kids found dead; her husband among 2 booked

The bodies of a woman and her three minor children, who were reported missing since late October, were found in a decomposed state in Thane district of Maharashtra, police said on Friday. While the woman and her son were found hanging from a tree in a forested area at Pachhapur under Bhiwandi taluka of the district on Thursday, the bodies of her two daughters were found lying under that tree, police said.

The woman's husband Sripat Bangre had got married for the second time in October and brought his second wife home and the incident was a fallout of that, police said, adding that a case has been registered against the duo for allegedly abetting the suicide of the woman and her children. On seeing the bodies, Sripat and his second wife tried to kill themselves by consuming poison. They are undergoing treatment in a Mumbai hospital, police said.

''The decomposed bodies of Ranjana Bagre (30), her two daughters and son, all aged between six to 12 years, were found in the forest at Pachhapur on Thursday. Two of the bodies were on the ground, while that of the woman and her son were hanging from a tree,'' Inspector D M Katke of Padgha police station said. The bodies were found by Sripat's elder brother, who had gone to the forest to collect wood and detected a strong foul smell in the area, police said.

''Sripat and his second wife consumed poison after seeing the four bodies. They have been hospitalised,'' said Deputy Superintendent of Police Dileep Godbole. ''We found two bottles of poison and some pouches near the bodies of the two girls, which were on the ground,'' he said.

Local officials said the woman and her children left home on October 20 after Sripat married for the second time four days before that. After the bodies were found, the deceased woman's brother lodged a complaint in this regard, police said.

The complaint said that in October, Sripat married another woman and brought her home. He and his second wife used to mentally and physically torture Ranjana, a police official said. Padgha police, who are probing the case, registered a case against Sripat and his second wife under IPC sections 306 (abetment of suicide), 498A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) and 34 (common intention).

A village official said Sripat and his second wife are undergoing treatment in JJ Hospital and they are in a critical condition..