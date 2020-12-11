Left Menu
Development News Edition

Leonardo hack targeted commercial, military component unit - police officer

Computers hacked at Italian defence group Leonardo between 2015 and 2017 belonged to a unit that makes components for both commercial and military aircraft, including C27J and ATR turboprop, a police officer working on the case told Reuters.

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 11-12-2020 23:03 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 23:03 IST
Leonardo hack targeted commercial, military component unit - police officer

Computers hacked at Italian defence group Leonardo between 2015 and 2017 belonged to a unit that makes components for both commercial and military aircraft, including C27J and ATR turboprop, a police officer working on the case told Reuters. The officer, who asked not to be identified by name, said police were now looking into the hard disks and laptops seized from one of the people arrested to check what kind of information was stolen and why.

"The data could have been stolen simply to show off hacking skills or to sell information," the officer said. "Both hypotheses are on the table." On Dec. 5 Italian police arrested two people who had worked at Leonardo over their alleged role in hacking 94 computers, 33 of which were at the group's plant in Pomigliano d'Arco, near Naples.

One of the two people under arrest is Arturo D'Elia, who at the time of the hacking was part of the Leonardo team handling cybersecurity incidents. In a statement issued on Dec. 5, prosecutors said that 10 gigabyte of data exfiltrated from computers at the Pomigliano plant contained information relating to "accounting management, human resources... and the design of components for civil and military aircraft".

"The stolen data could be valuable both in terms of industrial copyright and security," they added. He has not been charged, prosecutors said.

D'Elia was seeking neither profit nor benefit, his lawyer Damiano Cardiello told Reuters, denying the consultant had stolen military technology data. The hacking "was a way to show to the company that its IT system was vulnerable," the lawyer said, adding he had appealed to the so-called Review Court against D'Elia's arrest.

Asked for a comment, Leonardo repeated that the company's classified, strategic information was not held on the computers that were breached. The investigation started in 2017 when Leonardo reported abnormal network traffic to police.

According to LinkedIn, D'Elia served as IT security consultant at NATO's Communication and Information Agency in Rome between 2010 and 2015. Leonardo has a cybersecurity division that counts NATO among its customers.

Also Read: Egypt says case of Italian student's murder to be closed temporarily

TRENDING

Google introduces Macro Converter for Sheets

Sanofi/GSK delay COVID-19 vaccine after disappointing trials

FTSE 250 retreats as Brexit hangs in balance; GSK dips on vaccine delay

Sanofi/GSK plan late-stage COVID-19 vaccine trials after safety data

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. FDA set to authorize Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Friday it was working rapidly to issue an emergency use authorization EUA for Pfizer Incs COVID-19 vaccine, with the green light coming possibly as soon as Friday evening, according to the New Y...

U.S. Senate backs $740 billion defense bill by veto-proof margin; voting continues

At least 75 members of the Republican-led U.S. Senate voted for a sweeping 740 billion annual defense bill as voting continued on Friday, a number larger than the two-thirds majority in the 100-member chamber that would be needed to defeat ...

Walgreens, CVS Health to administer first vaccines to U.S. nursing homes on Dec 21 - executives

CVS Health Corp and Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc expect to administer the first Pfizer Inc COVID-19 vaccines to residents of long-term U.S. nursing homes on December 21, executives at the companies said. That will be followed by shots from ...

Navy to help UK protect fishing waters in case of no-deal Brexit, newspaper reports

Four Royal Navy patrol ships will be ready from Jan. 1 to help Britain protect its fishing waters in case of a no-deal Brexit, The Guardian newspaper reported on Friday.The 80-metre-long vessels will have the power to stop, check and impoun...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020