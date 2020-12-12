U.S. says no banks linked to people sanctioned over Hong Kong crackdown

U.S. says no banks linked to people sanctioned over Hong Kong crackdownReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-12-2020 03:30 IST | Created: 12-12-2020 03:29 IST
The U.S. Treasury said on Friday it has not has not identified any foreign financial institution "that has knowingly conducted a significant transaction" since Oct. 14 with individuals deemed responsible for China's crackdown in Hong Kong.
The Treasury assessment was required under a State Department report in October that put international banks on notice that they would face sanctions if they were found to be doing business with U.S.-blacklisted officials in Hong Kong.