Left Menu
Development News Edition

Biden's trade nominee has family roots in both Taiwan and China

China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory, has ramped up its military activities near the island. Tai, who spoke briefly after being introduced by Biden, said her father was a researcher working to advance treatments for American soldiers who served in the Vietnam War, and her mother still works on treatments for opioid addiction at the National Institutes of Health.

Reuters | Updated: 12-12-2020 04:39 IST | Created: 12-12-2020 04:39 IST
Biden's trade nominee has family roots in both Taiwan and China

Katherine Tai, nominated to become President-elect Joe Biden's top trade negotiator, has family roots in both China and Taiwan, she told reporters on Friday, answering questions bubbling in Asia since her nomination first surfaced earlier this week.

If confirmed as U.S. Trade Representative, Tai, who currently serves as the chief trade counsel for the U.S. House Ways and Means Committee, would play a key role in negotiating trade agreements with China and other countries. Tai, who speaks fluent Mandarin, said her parents were born in mainland China and grew up in Taiwan before moving to the United States in the 1960s as graduate students in the sciences. Tai, 45, was born years later in Connecticut.

Some media described Tai as Taiwanese-American, while others called her Chinese-American, a difference generally not considered significant in the United States, but that triggered sensitivities in democratic Taiwan, which is pressing Washington to sign a bilateral trade deal https://www.reuters.com/article/us-taiwan-usa/taiwan-says-trade-deal-would-show-u-s-support-in-face-of-china-pressure-idUSKBN28E0O7 in the face of what it describes as "unrelenting intimidation" from China. China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory, has ramped up its military activities near the island.

Tai, who spoke briefly after being introduced by Biden, said her father was a researcher working to advance treatments for American soldiers who served in the Vietnam War, and her mother still works on treatments for opioid addiction at the National Institutes of Health. Tai said it never occurred to her until decades later - while filling out paperwork to work for the agency she may soon head - that by being born in the United States she became a U.S. citizen before her parents, who were naturalized in 1979.

She also spoke of her pride in representing the United States in a case against China before the World Trade Organization, together with a colleague whose parents had emigrated from India. "Two daughters of immigrants there to serve, to fight for, and to reflect the nation that had opened doors of hope and opportunity to our families," she said.

TRENDING

Google introduces Macro Converter for Sheets

Sanofi/GSK delay COVID-19 vaccine after disappointing trials

Walgreens, CVS Health to administer first vaccines to U.S. nursing homes on Dec 21 - executives

FTSE 250 retreats as Brexit hangs in balance; GSK dips on vaccine delay

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden's trade nominee has family roots in both Taiwan and China

Katherine Tai, nominated to become President-elect Joe Bidens top trade negotiator, has family roots in both China and Taiwan, she told reporters on Friday, answering questions bubbling in Asia since her nomination first surfaced earlier th...

Actor Shia LaBeouf accused of abuse by ex-girlfriend FKA twigs

British musician FKA twigs on Friday filed a lawsuit against actor Shia LaBeouf, accusing him of physical and emotional abuse during their year-long relationship. The civil lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, seeks unspecified dam...

Brazil has tools within spending cap rules to help poor, says economy minister

The Brazilian government has the financial tools to support some of the countrys most vulnerable people next year without threatening the spending cap, its most important fiscal anchor, Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said on Friday. In publi...

Europeans, U.S. accuse N.Korea of using pandemic to crack down on rights

The United Nations Security Council discussed on Friday human rights abuses in North Korea after the issue was raised by seven members who accused Pyongyang of using the coronavirus pandemic to crack down further on the human rights of its ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020