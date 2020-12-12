Left Menu
Telangana govt forms 4 committees for COVID-19 vaccination mechanism

Telangana government has constituted four committees for the COVID-19 vaccination mechanism in the state.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 12-12-2020 18:18 IST | Created: 12-12-2020 18:18 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Telangana government has constituted four committees for the COVID-19 vaccination mechanism in the state. The committees are--State Steering Committee, State Task Force, District Task Force and Mandal Task Force.

According to an order from Telangana's health and family welfare department dated December 11, 2020, the Telangana government has constituted four committees for planning, execution, supervision and monitoring of COVID-19 vaccination program in the state. "The committees shall undertake a structured review of all aspects related to preparedness and implementation of COVID-19 vaccination," the order read.

The department has issued an advisory and coordination mechanism for COVID-19 vaccine introduction in the state. The department said that it is likely that a vaccine against COVID-19 will be the earliest available intervention to protect the citizens of our country. "The government has begun preparations for the possible introduction of COVID-19 vaccine. It is anticipated that initially the supply of vaccine will be limited in view of huge demand, hence, prioritization of high-risk groups will need to be done for vaccination and subsequently, other groups will be included for vaccination," it said in an order.

The health department said that it is likely that COVID-19 vaccine introduction will span over a year with multiple groups being included sequentially starting from Health Care Workers (HCWs). "Therefore, it is important to create strong advisory and implementation mechanism at State, District and Mandal level to guide the process of COVID-19 vaccine introduction while ensuring minimal disruption of other routine health care services including routine immunization," it said.

A total of 635 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths have been reported in Telangana on Friday, the state government said on Saturday. The state Health Department informed the coronavirus count in Telangana has increased to 2,77,151 including 2,67,992 discharges. The active cases currently stand at 7,670. A total of 1,489 COVID-19 deaths have been reported in the state till Friday. Telangana's COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 96.69 per cent and the case fatality rate stands at 0.53 per cent. (ANI)

