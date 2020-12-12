Left Menu
Talks with farmers' unions can resume even before Dec 19, says Union minister Som Prakash

Despite the "stubbornness" of farmers' unions demanding a repeal of the farm laws, talks between the Centre and farmers' unions could begin soon.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2020 00:09 IST | Created: 12-12-2020 23:51 IST
Talks with farmers' unions can resume even before Dec 19, says Union minister Som Prakash
Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Prakash (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

By Pragya Kaushika

Despite the "stubbornness" of farmers' unions demanding a repeal of the farm laws, talks between the Centre and farmers' unions could begin soon.Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Prakash who is also an MP from Punjab said the Centre is working on resuming talks between the government and unions. "Talks between farmers unions and central government can happen even before December 19," said the minister while responding to a farmer unions' call for fast starting from December 19 if the laws are not repealed by then.The meeting, if it happens, is likely to mellow down unions and bring them to accept the amendments proposed by the government on their suggestion. The minister told ANI said that the government wants farmers to end agitation and go back to their homes. "We want that farmers should go to their homes. There are women, winters have set in, they should understand that bill is in their favour and should leave the agitation. They need to understand that they have got what they demanded," the minister said while adding that no one should be illogically stubborn. The minister said that the government is ready to talk. "Those who are sitting on agitation should go to their homes. We are ready to invite the farmers again. Whole government is concerned about them. We can't think of harming them," the minister said. Union minister had all praise for his colleague in the government. "Even when farmers said what they shouldn't have, (Narendra Singh) Tomarji didn't say anything. He doesn't react. He kept insisting on discussions," said Prakash. Farmers have been protesting on different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws-Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

