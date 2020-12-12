Left Menu
Dushyant Chautala says everything well with Haryana government till MSP is assured

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Saturday said that it is his responsibility as a representative of farmers to secure their rights and if the central government is ready to give written assurances on Minimum Support Price (MSP), it is a win for the farm sector.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2020 00:09 IST | Created: 12-12-2020 23:52 IST
Haryana's Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala talking to ANI on Saturday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Saturday said that it is his responsibility as a representative of farmers to secure their rights and if the central government is ready to give written assurances on Minimum Support Price (MSP), it is a win for the farm sector. He also said that till the time procurement of specified crops is done on minimum support price, all is well with the coalition government in Haryana.

"Until we can ensure (MSP), everything is well," he said responding to a query. The JJP leader referred to proposals given by the central government to the protesting farmers for amendments on the three recently enacted farm laws and said, "results will come only through discussions".

"I think when Centre has given written assurance on different points, it provides strength to the farming sector. If the central government is ready to give assurance in writing on Minimum Support Price (MSP), then it is a win for the farm sector. The fight with which this struggle started, I feel this is its victory," he said. The JJP leader said the way Centre is holding talks they also want a resolution of the issue, he was hopeful that in 24 to 48 hours final round of talks will be held between the central government and farmers' leaders and will lead to "a conclusive result."

Asked about the alleged presence of 'Khalistani' and 'urban naxal' link to farmer protest, he hoped that no element is found among them that can give a different direction to movement. "Those who've come from Punjab have positive conduct and we're hopeful that it remains the same and no element is found among them that can give different direction to movement," he said.

Chautala also hit out at the Punjab government saying that farmers were victims of its policies due to which they are on the roads. Farmers have been protesting on Delhi borders against three farm laws enacted recently by the government. They have held five rounds of talks with the government and attended a meeting called by Home Minister Amit Shah. The farmer unions have rejected the proposal for changes in the laws made by the government and said they will intensify their agitation for repeal of the three laws.

JJP is part of the coalition government with BJP in Haryana. (ANI)

