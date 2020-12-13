Left Menu
Development News Edition

Four AAP MLAs detained while on their way to protest outside Amit Shah's residence: Police

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2020 13:18 IST | Created: 13-12-2020 13:18 IST
Four AAP MLAs detained while on their way to protest outside Amit Shah's residence: Police

Four AAP MLAs, including Raghav Chadha, were detained on Sunday while they were on their way to stage a protest outside Home Minister Amit Shah's residence here, a day after the party alleged misappropriation of crores of rupees by BJP-ruled municipal corporations and demanded a CBI probe. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has alleged misappropriation of over Rs 2,400 crore in the North Delhi and South Delhi municipal corporations, and had announced to stage protests outside the residences of Shah and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal from Sunday till the probe is ordered.

AAP's Raghav Chadha and nine others were detained on Sunday when they were on their way to the Union home minister's residence for a protest, a senior police officer said. ''They have been detained and taken to the Rajender Nagar Police Station. They had earlier sought permission for a protest, which was rejected by police in view of DDMA guidelines (on COVID-19),'' the official said.

Earlier in a letter to Chadha, police had said that they deny permission for the protest in view of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) guidelines that state that all social, academic, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious and political functions or other gatherings are prohibited up to December 31 throughout Delhi to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. ''Moreover, promulgation of Section 144 CrPC is already in force in the area of New Delhi district,'' the letter to Chadha from the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, New Delhi district, stated.

Chadha said they were going to protest against the ''biggest scam'' by the BJP-led municipal corporations. ''But we were arrested from our residences. Does Amit Shah want to bury this corruption using the Delhi Police,'' the Rajender Nagar MLA said. The other three legislators who were detained are Burari MLA Sanjeev Jha, Kirari MLA Rituraj Jha and Kondli MLA Kuldeep Kumar, police said.

The AAP has been alleging that there is a misappropriation of over Rs 2,400 crore done by BJP-led North Delhi Municipal Corporation with the amount it had taken from the South Delhi Municipal Corporation. The allegation has been refuted by the BJP.

TRENDING

Odd News Roundup: Yandex robots start to deliver restaurant meals in central Moscow; Time is precious, says Vietnamese collector of European church clocks and more

AstraZeneca buying drug developer Alexion for USD 39 billion

INTERVIEW-With U.S. now in hand, BioNTech CEO looks for more vaccine production

United Airlines starts Delhi-Chicago daily flights

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

9-year-old girl raped, juvenile apprehended

A 13-year-old boy has been apprehended for allegedly raping a nine-year-old girl in Uttar Pradeshs Mahoba district, police said on Sunday. The girl was playing outside her home on Friday evening when the boy, who lives in the neighbourhood,...

Fortune Park Hotels inks 4 agreements to expand footprint in India

Fortune Park Hotels, member of ITCs hotel group, on Sunday announced signing of four individual operating agreements for a hotel each at Candolim in Goa, Deoghar in Jharkhand, Haldwani in Uttarakhand and Tirupur in Tamil Nadu. With these ag...

Pak actor Mahira Khan tests positive for COVID-19

Pakistani star Mahira Khan on Sunday said she has tested positive for coronavirus and is currently in isolation. The 35-year-old actor, popular for shows like Humsafar and Sadqay Tumhare, and films Bol and Bin Roye, said getting diagnosed w...

Renowned Sanskrit scholar Govindacharya no more

Mangaluru, Dec 13 PTIRenowned Sanskrit scholar Vidyavachaspati Bannanje Govindacharya died at his residence at Ambalpady in Udupi on Sunday due to age related illness, family sources said. He was 85.A propagator of Madhwa ideology and a gre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020