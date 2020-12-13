Thane: Langur electrocuted, 3rd incident, 5th death since Oct

A langur was electrocuted in WagleEstate area of Thane city on Sunday morning, said the civiccorporation's RDMC chief Santosh Kadam

The incident took place atop a electric pole on roadnumber 28, the same spot where two monkeys died ofelectrocution on December 7, he added

Officials said this was the third case of monkeysgetting electrocuted in the past few weeks, with the otherincident, which saw the death of two monkeys, taking place onOctober 10.