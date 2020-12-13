Thane: Langur electrocuted, 3rd incident, 5th death since Oct

Thane: Langur electrocuted, 3rd incident, 5th death since OctPTI | Thane | Updated: 13-12-2020 19:39 IST | Created: 13-12-2020 19:39 IST
A langur was electrocuted in WagleEstate area of Thane city on Sunday morning, said the civiccorporation's RDMC chief Santosh Kadam
The incident took place atop a electric pole on roadnumber 28, the same spot where two monkeys died ofelectrocution on December 7, he added
Officials said this was the third case of monkeysgetting electrocuted in the past few weeks, with the otherincident, which saw the death of two monkeys, taking place onOctober 10.
