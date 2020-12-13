Left Menu
Development News Edition

Will sensitise people on how farm laws will be beneficial to farmers: Prasad

Union Minister for Law and Justice, Ravi Shankar Prasad on Sunday said they will sensitise people across the nation on how the newly-enacted farm laws will be beneficial to farmers.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 13-12-2020 22:32 IST | Created: 13-12-2020 22:32 IST
Will sensitise people on how farm laws will be beneficial to farmers: Prasad
Union Minister for Law and Justice, Ravi Shankar Prasad talking to media in Patna. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister for Law and Justice, Ravi Shankar Prasad on Sunday said they will sensitise people across the nation on how the newly-enacted farm laws will be beneficial to farmers. "Prominent people who're protesting against farm laws today, are doing it just for the sake of opposing the laws. They themselves earlier recognised the need for these reforms," Prasad said.

Prasad started the campaign from his own Lok Sabha constituency Patna Sahib. "I am proud that we started the talks from Patna Sahib's Bakhtiyarpur," he said. He said the government is with farmers and will work for their empowerment.

Hundreds of farmers have been protesting on the outskirts of Delhi since late November 26 demanding the government to repeal the newly enacted farm laws. However, the government has held six-round of talks with farmers' organisations including the meeting called by Union Home Minister Amit Shah offering changes to the laws and written assurances. (ANI)

TRENDING

Odd News Roundup: Yandex robots start to deliver restaurant meals in central Moscow; Time is precious, says Vietnamese collector of European church clocks and more

AstraZeneca buying drug developer Alexion for USD 39 billion

INTERVIEW-With U.S. now in hand, BioNTech CEO looks for more vaccine production

United Airlines starts Delhi-Chicago daily flights

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP to hold farmers' meets in UP to raise awareness on agri laws

To make people aware about the recent farm laws brought by the Centre, the ruling BJP will organise farmers meets at various places in Uttar Pradesh, the party said in a statement issued here on Sunday. These kisan sammelan will begin on Mo...

Lithuania orders tougher lockdown, to last until Jan. 3

Lithuania told citizens to stay at home for three weeks from Wednesday as it seeks to rein in a raging coronavirus spread that has seen the country jump from 18th to third worst-hit in the European Union in just six weeks. Leaving home will...

Punjabi actor Gurpreet Ghuggi meets protesting farmers in Delhi

Punjabi actor Gurpreet Ghuggi on Sunday met protesting farmers at Singhu border and said this fight is of the zameerdar one with a conscience. This fight is of the zameerdar one with a conscience. The three farm laws have been rejected by t...

Meghalaya logs 123 new COVID-19 cases, three more deaths

At least 123 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Meghalaya, pushing the tally to 12,866, while three fresh fatalities raised the toll to 128, a senior official said on Sunday. East Khali Hills, which happens to be the worst- affecte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020