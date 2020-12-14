Heroin worth Rs 10 lakh seized in Mizoram

Assam Rifles in collaboration with the Mizoram police seized heroin worth Rs 10 lakh from a village along the India-Myanmar border in Champhai district, an official said on Sunday. One person was arrested in this connection, the official of the paramilitary force said.

Acting on a tip-off, Assam Rifles and the Champhai district police recovered 124 grams of heroin from Tlangsam village on Saturday, he said. ''The contraband worth Rs 10 lakh was smuggled from Myanmar,'' he said.

The paramilitary force has also recovered 11,500 kgs of smuggled areca nut worth Rs 32.20 lakh in a joint operation with the customs department at Ruantlang in the district..