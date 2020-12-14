Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC to hear plea seeking immediate removal of farmers protesting at Delhi's borders

Supreme Court will hear on December 16 a plea seeking a direction to authorities to immediately remove the farmers who are protesting at several border points of Delhi against three new farm laws.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2020 08:51 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 08:51 IST
SC to hear plea seeking immediate removal of farmers protesting at Delhi's borders
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Supreme Court will hear on December 16 a plea seeking a direction to authorities to immediately remove the farmers who are protesting at several border points of Delhi against three new farm laws.

As per Supreme Court website a Bench of Chief Justice S A Bobde, justice A S Bopanna and Justice V Ramasubramanian will hear the plea filed by law student Rishabh Sharma who says that commuters are facing hardships due to the road blockades and the gatherings might lead to an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases.

The farmers are protesting against the recently enacted Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

TRENDING

Amul seeks removal of videos claiming they are cruel to cows: HC seeks reply of uploader, Google, Facebook

Immunotherapy drugs are riskier for treatment of cancer patients, study suggests

There has been absolutely no compromise in clinical testing of COVID-19 vaccines: Gangandeep Kang

Bahrain approves Chinese COVID-19 vaccine for use

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 16,362 - RKI

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 16,362 to 1,337,078, data from the Robert Koch Institute RKI for infectious diseases showed on Monday. The reported death toll rose by 188 to 21,975, the tally showed.The num...

Cricket-Australia's Abbott out of first India test, Henriques called in

Australia pace bowler Sean Abbott has been ruled out of the first test against India starting in Adelaide on Thursday due to a calf injury while all-rounder Moises Henriques has been added to the side. Abbott will recuperate in Sydney and j...

BBL 10: Alex Carey joins Adelaide Strikers' squad for Launceston trip

Australian wicketkeeper-batsman Alex Carey will face Hobart Hurricanes in Adelaide Strikers return fixture in Launceston on Tuesday. Barring an international call-up, Carey will be available for the remainder of Big Bash League season 10.Ca...

Suspected Russian hackers spied on U.S. Treasury emails - sources

Hackers believed to be working for Russia have been monitoring internal email traffic at the U.S. Treasury and Commerce departments, according to people familiar with the matter, adding they feared the hacks uncovered so far may be the tip ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020